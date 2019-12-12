Granite City man charged with kidnapping

Edwards

A Granite City man is facing charges in two states, including second-degree kidnapping.

Nathan Allen Edwards, 42, was charged with second-degree kidnapping in Missouri and being a fugitive from justice in Illinois.

Glen Carbon police said on Tuesday, officers of the Glen Carbon Police Department were contacted by the Crestwood, Mo., Police Department for assistance in locating Edwards, a suspect in a kidnapping case. Officer Bronson Painter and Sgt. Jeff Blind were instrumental in locating and arresting Edwards.

Edwards has a $250,000 bond in Missouri. He is in custody at the Madison County Jail. Glen Carbon police filed the Illinois state charge of fugitive from justice. Edwards is awaiting extradition back to Missouri.

