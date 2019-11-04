Granite City police investigate shooting

× Expand police

The Granite City Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a victim in critical condition.

Officers responded at about 2:45 p.m. Sunday to a report of shots fired in the 2600 block of Hodges Avenue. When officers arrived, they found one individual had been shot multiple times and a possible suspect had fled the scene. The individual was transported to a St. Louis hospital, where the individual is listed as being in critical condition.

Police say they had not made any arrests as of Monday afternoon.

