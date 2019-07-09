Greater St. Louis Area Major Case Squad investigates fatal shooting of teen

× Expand police

The Greater St. Louis Area Major Case Squad is investigating the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy in Madison.

At about 7:40 p.m. Monday, Madison police were called to the 1500 block of Fourth Street for a report of a shooting.

Arriving officers found three individuals had been shot. Those three were taken to area hospitals.

The 15-year-old was pronounced deceased at a hospital. The other two male gunshot victims, ages 16 and 21, remain hospitalized. Their conditions are unknown.

At about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, members of the Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System Regional Special Response Team executed a search warrant at a home in the 1500 block of Fifth Street. One person of interest was removed without incident or injury from the home.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Case Squad at (618) 709-7750.

