Gun, meth charges lead to 18-year sentence for Jerseyville man

Gavel

Erickson Deck, 45, of Jerseyville, has been sentenced to 18 years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and federal firearm violations.

Earlier this year, Deck pleaded guilty to a three-count indictment charging possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and felon in possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Evidence at the plea and sentencing hearings established that, on Jan. 28, 2018, Deck was found passed out in his car and blocking traffic in Alton. Inside the car, investigators found methamphetamine for distribution, a digital scale, and a .357 revolver. At the time, Deck was prohibited from possessing a gun because of multiple prior felony convictions, including a 2009 domestic battery conviction in Jersey County.

Deck’s sentence includes three years of supervised release and forfeiture of the gun.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. Project Safe Neighborhoods is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. A broad spectrum of stakeholders works together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

The investigation was conducted by the FBI and the Alton Police Department.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter