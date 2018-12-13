Homeowner captures video of intruder

× Vaughn Hill surveillance video

The Wood River Police Department took a report of suspicious activity Wednesday at a home in the Vaughn Hill subdivision.

The complainant reported a person he did not know walking around the rear of his residence. The suspicious person was caught on video at the complainant’s home. The complainant provided the video to the police department. The video is being released in an attempt to identify the suspicious person.

The person was clearly trying to gain entry into the home, Police Chief Brad Wells said in a press release.

“The police department commends this homeowner for doing due diligence to protect his home from such acts,” Wells said. “These situations can happen in any neighborhood and in any city.”

An increase in this type of activity is common around the holidays. The police department reminds people to report anything suspicious they observe in neighborhoods and to be aware of their surroundings when visiting stores.

If you can identify the person in the video, contact the Wood River Police Department at (618) 251-3114 or a local law enforcement agency. All calls are handled confidentially.

