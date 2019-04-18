Imposter stole credit cards, jewelry from seniors, police say

Mitchell

A Collinsville man stole credit cards from senior citizens by claiming to be a home inspector, police said Thursday.

According to a Bethalto Police Department Facebook post, on April 11 police began investigating a report from a resident stating that an unknown white male contacted him at his residence claiming to be a home inspector. The suspect was allowed entry to the residence and no work was completed. The victim later discovered that all of the contents of his wallet were missing, including financial cards and cash.

The department was able to obtain bank records of activity on the stolen debit card. Video and still images were obtained from businesses in Troy, Wood River, and East St. Louis. The same subject was observed using the stolen card. The investigation tied the suspect to a similar incident from March 19 in Bethalto. On that occasion, a male and female subject were able deceive their way into another residence. The residents’ jewelry as well as other items were stolen. As the investigation was ongoing, the suspect was tied to a third report on April 13 of a male using the same method of operation to gain entry into another residence, stating he would do work in the interior. That resident further reported jewelry being taken from the residence.

All of the victims are older than 65.

The investigation was able to positively identify Jason A. Mitchell, 36, of the 200 block of West Woodcrest Drive, as the suspect of these offenses. The Madison County State’s Attorney Office charged Mitchell on Wednesday with three counts of residential burglary. Associate Judge Janet Heflin set bond at $150,000. Mitchell was in the custody of St. Clair County Jail on separate charges when the warrant was obtained.

Investigation into the identity of the female subject is ongoing.

These charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. The defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.