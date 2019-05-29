Judge hands down 80-year sentence for fatal Madison shooting

Gavel

Circuit Judge Kyle Napp on Wednesday sentenced Kevin D. Gardner, 28, to 80 years in prison for the 2017 shooting death of Robert L. Gilmore.

Earlier this year, a Madison County jury found Gardner guilty of first-degree murder, rejecting the defendant’s claim that he acted in self-defense. The investigation into the Nov. 13, 2017, death of 41-year-old Gilmore, known fondly as Monte by friends and family, was led by the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis, culminating in Gardner’s arrest for the murder on Nov. 28, 2017. The evidence presented during the weeklong trial of the defendant showed that he fired six shots at Gilmore as his victim drove down a residential neighborhood street in Madison.

First-degree murder in Illinois typically carries a penalty range of 20-60 years in prison, but because the jury also found Gardner personally discharged a firearm that proximately caused death to Robert Gilmore, the defendant was required to have an additional 25 years to life added to his sentence. He will be required to serve 100 percent of the term imposed.

In giving Gardner an effective life sentence, Napp described the murder as “cold-blooded” and said the defendant was the “poster child” for why the firearm enhancement was proper under the circumstances. During the almost two -hour hearing, several letters were read on behalf of Gilmore’s family, expressing sorrow for their loss and gratitude to the investigators who worked the case.

Assistant State’s Attorney Lauren Heischmidt, of the Violent Crimes Unit, prosecuted the case for the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office.

