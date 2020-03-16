Jury finds Jerseyville man guilty of murdering Bonnie Woodward

Carroll

Woodward

A Jersey County jury on Monday found a Jerseyville man guilty of a 2010 cold case murder.

Roger W. Carroll, 54, was found guilty of first-degree murder for the 2010 coldblooded murder of Bonnie Woodward, 47, of Alton.

On June 25, 2010, the defendant and his 16-year-old son left his family vacation early to return to their rural Jerseyville home. Before returning home, Carroll drove passed Eunice C. Smith Nursing Home, where his son testified his father stated, “good she’s working today” referring to Woodward, who was an employee of the nursing home, after identifying her truck in the parking lot.

On June 26, 2010, a missing person report was issued for Woodward after her boyfriend had not communicated with her and her coworkers were concerned she did not show for work. Despite a description of Carroll from Woodward’s coworkers who saw this unknown man in the parking lot after she got off work, eight of Carroll’s fingerprints found on Woodward’s truck, and the defendant’s brother-in-law suspecting Carroll had something to do with her kidnapping after seeing the description of the suspect on the missing persons report, Carroll denied ever being around Woodward’s truck or in Alton on the day she went missing.

Evidence throughout the case proved the defendant methodically researched Woodward’s work schedule and knew she would be off work at 3 p.m. Later in the afternoon of June 25, the defendant’s son heard 8-9 gun shots before watching his father drag a body across the muddy yard. The defendant forced his son to start the fire to burn Woodward’s body and destroy her phone with a hammer, before also throwing it into the fire.

On April 12, 2018, Carroll was charged with three counts of first-degree murder in Jersey County. The case opened back up after Carroll’s son testified before the Madison County grand jury about what he had lived with for eight years and the monstrous actions his father forced him to participate in. The defendant’s son admitted to his father forcing him to mow over the grass where Woodward’s body was left. He admitted his father forced him to shovel and disperse the ashes. The investigation quickly progressed once Illinois State Police Crime Scene experts were able to recover and identify 25 of Woodward’s bone fragments in the defendant’s yard as well as a shell casing from the gun he used to kill Woodward.

“This is an example of a successful cold case prosecution," Madison County First Assistant State’s Attorney Crystal Uhe said. "After 10 long years, I am proud to be a part of the incredible team that has finally brought justice and peace to the family and friends of Bonnie Woodward. Make no mistake; this case is not about the defendant, it is about Bonnie. Bonnie was a two-time cancer survivor, mother of four, and caretaker at Eunice Smith. Her life was cut short by the inhumane, monstrous actions of Roger Carroll.”

“After nearly 10 years of pain and uncertainty, the Woodward family can now rest knowing that the person responsible for Bonnie's disappearance and murder will meet his fate at sentencing, brought to justice by the tireless work of law enforcement and the fierce determination of two prosecutors that vowed to never give up," Jersey County State’s Attorney Ben Goetten stated. "It was an honor and a privilege to share the counsel table with career prosecutors, Crystal Uhe and Jennifer Mudge. Their lesson of perseverance should give all of us in this profession the motivation to never give up on any given case, to know what's right and do whatever's necessary to bring justice to a murderer and closure to a family,”

Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons deeply commended the work of all who were involved in uncovering this cold case. Gibbons recognized Uhe, who served as a special prosecutor in the case; Appellate Prosecutor Jennifer Mudge, former Madison County First assistant state’s attorney, who opened the cold case and served as a prosecutor in trial; and Goetten, who led the trial team prosecuting the case. The evidence and investigation were crucial in uncovering the case. Gibbons recognized the Alton Police Department, Jersey County Sheriff’s Office, and Illinois State Police Division of Forensic Services for their detailed and wearing investigations.

The Alton Police Department praised the cooperation that led to the charges in the case.

"On June 26, 2010, the Alton Police Department began what would be an extensive investigation of a missing person, Bonnie L. Woodward," an Alton Police Department press release states. "The investigation was assisted by multiple law enforcement agencies in the area.

"Today marked the end of this investigation with a guilty verdict of first-degree murder issued by a jury in Jersey County against Roger Carroll.

Today’s verdict is the result of the years of hard work and cooperation between the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office, the Jersey County State’s Attorney’s Office, the Illinois Appellate Court, the Jersey County Sheriff’s Office, the Illinois State Police and the Alton Police Department,” the release states. “The members of the Alton Police Department would like to express their deepest condolences to the family members and friends of Bonnie Woodward. The APD hopes that today’s verdict will allow them to begin the process of healing and closure which they have been denied for almost a decade.”

Goetten thanked the Appellate Prosecutors Office for their assistance in this case.

“Their contribution was absolutely necessary to the success of this case. Trials of this magnitude can be burdensome both financially and to our limited staffing. The Appellate Prosecutor’s Office brings that additional assistance that make verdicts like this possible for smaller counties all across the state.”

“In June of 2010, a citizen of Madison County went missing, leaving her family, loved ones and friends with the grief and uncertainty of her absence and loss," Gibbons continued. "They waited 10 long years, so I am proud that our team was able to be a part of the work to secure justice for Bonnie and, hopefully, a measure of closure for everyone impacted by her death. Our duty to protect the citizens of Madison County knows no bounds, and we will never rest until we can make sure the long arm of the law catches up to those who come to our community to commit crimes. Today, the law caught up to Roger Carroll.”

The case was tried in front of Circuit Judge Eric Pistorius. The defendant is set for sentencing at 9 a.m. April 23 in the Jersey County Courthouse.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter