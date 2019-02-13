Kidnapper dies in police shootout after killing motorist and shooting woman

A kidnapper shot and killed a Florissant, Mo., man in an attempted carjacking before the kidnapper was killed by gunfire Tuesday night in Bond County, Ill., police said.

According to an Illinois State Police press release, an investigation is underway into whether the kidnapper, Leslie K. Austin, 39, of Jefferson City, Mo., was killed by a state trooper’s return fire or a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police began a pursuit in Jefferson City after Austin kidnapped Danielle L. Smith, 33, of Jefferson City, and a 10-year-old girl. The chase crossed the Poplar Street Bridge at about 9:34 p.m., when Illinois state troopers took over the pursuit. Bond County sheriff’s deputies deployed stop sticks at about 10:32 p.m. on Illinois 140 near Mettler Road, slowing the vehicle down and allowing Smith and the girl to escape the vehicle. Smith was shot multiple times and was transported to a medical care facility.

Austin continued fleeing east on Illinois 140 and attempted to carjack a vehicle near Shoal Creek, where he shot and killed the driver, Gregory Price. At this point, officers were unsure if there were additional victims from the Missouri incident in the vehicle. Moments later, Austin tried to carjack a second vehicle, with no success. He continued to flee from this scene onto Terrapin Ridge Road, then west onto Old Nebo Road. Austin then exited the Mitsubishi and continued to fire shots. A state trooper returned fire. Austin was ultimately found to be deceased. Police said they didn’t know on Wednesday if he died from the trooper’s return fire or a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The investigation is ongoing and autopsies will be conducted.

