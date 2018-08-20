Late mayor’s grandsons face charges in South Roxana

Brenden and Bryce Reader

SOUTH ROXANA | Police obtained charges Monday on South Roxana residents Bryce Reader and Brenden Reader, the grandsons of former mayor Kenny Beasley, who died in October 2016.

According to a press release from Police Chief Bob Coles, the charges involve accusations about the treatment and living conditions of the suspects’ grandmother, Deborah Beasley, Kenny Beasley’s widow.

A drug overdose was reported at approximately 6:30 a.m. Saturday at the Beasley residence, where an associate of the suspects had overdosed on suspected heroin. Brenden Reader, 20, has had an order of protection preventing him from being at the residence since 2017. Bryce Reader, 18, had been given a trespass warning for returning to the property earlier that day. Brenden Reader was not at the residence when the police arrived.

Deborah Beasley was removed from the residence because of health concerns, the condition of the interior of the residence, and safety concerns about her grandchildren.

At around 8 p.m. that night, police performed a check on the residence and noticed an interior light on inside. Police observed Brenden Reader through a bedroom window violating the order of protection by being inside the residence.

The police department made entry into the house, where Brenden and Bryce were taken into custody. Bryce was arrested for criminal trespass to a residence, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and criminal abuse or neglect of an elderly person.

Brenden was arrested for violation of an order of protection, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and criminal abuse or neglect of an elderly person.

Further investigation revealed both Bryce and Brenden declined to provide food and nourishment on multiple occasions and allowed her home to become unhealthy and unsanitary, which caused their grandmother’s life to become endangered.

Bryce is in custody at the Madison County Jail, where he was served with warrant for unlawful possession of a controlled substance and criminal abuse or neglect of an elderly person with a bond set at $100,000.

Brenden was not in custody Monday night because he was released Saturday night for an unrelated medical condition.

"The police department will be covering the town to locate Brenden to take him into custody for the active warrant," Coles said.

Brenden has charges for unlawful possession of a controlled substance and criminal abuse or neglect of an elderly person with a bond set at $100,000.

