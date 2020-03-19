Macoupin County man charged in arson blazes

Walker

A Macoupin County man is facing charges in a series of arson fires.

According to the Macoupin County Sheriff's Office, police received a call at 6:06 p.m. Tuesday about an abandoned house on fire at 17243 Illinois 4, south of Carlinville. The Carlinville Fire Protection District responded to the scene and called the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal for assistance.

The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal and the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office arrested Christopher M. Walker, 30, on Tuesday in connection to a several arson fires across Macoupin County over the past several months.

The Macoupin County state’s attorney filed charges in court Wednesday. Walker is charged with four counts of aggravated arson, six counts of arson and one count of criminal damage to property. He is in custody at the Macoupin County jail with no bond.

“All of the agencies involved in this investigation did a great job working together, which led to the arrest of this suspect,” Macoupin County Sheriff Shawn Kahl said.

The OSFM, Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Police, Illinois Secretary of State Police, Carlinville Police Department and Macoupin County Sheriff’s Department were involved in the investigation.

