Madison man threatens clerk with scissors, police say

Johnson

A Madison man is facing an armed robbery charge after police say he threatened a convenience store clerk with scissors and attempted to enter a customer's vehicle.

Police identified the suspect as Chad E. Johnson, 37, of the 1200 block of Iowa Street. He is charged by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office with armed robbery, a Class X felony. His bail was set at $150,000.

Madison police say at about 5 p.m. Friday, they received a 911 call about an armed robbery at the Madison 66 Convenience Store, 1200 Madison Ave. Officers arrived almost immediately and found Johnson on the parking lot of the store. The officers took him into custody.

The clerk reported Johnson entered the store with an 8-inch pair of scissors. While threatening the clerk with the scissors, Johnson jumped the counter and a struggle ensued between the suspect and the clerk. The clerk was able to keep the suspect from stabbing him by grabbing the suspect’s hands. But the suspect broke free, grabbed a bottle of liquor, jumped back over the counter and left.

Once outside, the suspect confronted a customer who was entering his vehicle. The suspect struggled to get into the customer’s vehicle as the customer fought to close his car door and keep the suspect out. The customer sustained minor injuries to his hand, but did not need medical attention. The suspect did not get into the customer's vehicle. Police officers then arrived and took the suspect into custody.