Madison police officer charged with domestic battery

State's Attorney

The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office has issued charges against Madison police officer Michael J. Renth.

During the course of the investigation by the Granite City Police Department, it was discovered that Renth, 45, was involved in an incident outside Pavia’s Place in Granite City on Nov. 11. Renth has been charged with one count of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.

According to a court document, Renth struck a female family member in the face with his fist.

Bond was set at $5,000 by Circuit Judge Richard Tognarelli. Penalty range for a Class A misdemeanor is up to 1 year in jail and/or a fine of up to $2,500.

These charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter