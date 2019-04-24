Major Case Squad activated after Madison homicide

× Expand police

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating a fatal Madison shooting.

Madison police were dispatched at about 8:50 p.m. Tuesday to the 1600 block of Third Street for a person shot, the Madison Police Department’s Facebook page states. A police officer found the body of a 29-year-old man lying on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds. Police did not release the victim's name, pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Case Squad at (618) 709-7750.

