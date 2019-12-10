Major Case Squad identifies possible homicide victim

Brown

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis on Tuesday identified a body found in Edwardsville as a St. Louis resident.

Police identified the man as Scott David Brown, 43, of the 4500 block of North 19th Street in St. Louis. He was known to frequent the Collinsville, Edwardsville, and Caseyville area. Brown was also known to use local bus lines for transportation. The public is encouraged to contact the Major Case Squad with any additional information at (618) 307-1611.

The Edwardsville Police Department was notified at approximately 7:08 a.m. Tuesday of an unresponsive subject lying in the area of Poag Road near Illinois 111. Upon arrival, they discovered Brown’s body, and he was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene. Foul play is suspected. The Edwardsville Police Department made the decision to activate the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis. More than 27 investigators from different agencies are investigating numerous leads.

