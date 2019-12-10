Major Case Squad investigates possible homicide

× Expand police

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating a possible homicide in Edwardsville.

According to a Major Case Squad release, the Edwardsville Police Department was notified at approximately 7:08 a.m. Tuesday of an unresponsive subject lying in the area of Poag Road near Illinois 111. Upon arrival, they discovered the body of a deceased male who was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene. The man is described as a middle aged white man in his early 40s, and foul play is suspected. The Edwardsville Police Department made the decision to activate the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis. More than 27 investigators from different agencies are investigating numerous leads.

Police did not release more information about the victim, the case, or evidence, but said additional information will be made available in the near future. The public is encouraged to contact the Major Case Squad with any additional information at (618) 307-1611. Capt. David Vucich of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office is the Deputy Commander and point of contact for any additional inquiries.

