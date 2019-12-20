Major Case Squad investigating three Bethalto deaths

× Expand police

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating three deaths in Bethalto.

At approximately 11:02 p.m. Thursday, the Bethalto Police Department received a request from the Hazelwood, Mo., Police Department for a welfare check at a residence in the 300 block of Mill Street. Upon checking the residence, officers observed a deceased subject inside the residence. A subsequent check revealed there were two additional deceased subjects inside the residence.

The victims are a 59-year-old female, a 32-year-old male and a 30-year-old male. The identities of the victims are not being released until next of kin has been notified.

Multiple investigators from the Major Case Squad are working on this investigation. The investigation is in the early stages and police were not releasing additional information on Friday morning. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis at (618) 377-5266.

