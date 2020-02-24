Man accused of burglarizing The Cyclery and Fitness Center

Dunlap

An Alton man was formally charged with the burglary of The Cyclery and Fitness Center, 3100 Homer Adams Parkway in Alton, that occurred early Friday morning.

The investigation resulted in the identification of a suspect in this incident, and on Friday afternoon Alton officers made an arrest. The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office on Monday charged David M. Dunlap, 42, of Alton, with one count of burglary. A second warrant was issued revoking Dunlap’s bond on an unrelated case. Both warrants were later signed by Associate Judge Ron Slemer and bail was set at $50,000 for the burglary.

Dunlap was in custody Monday evening at the Alton jail.

