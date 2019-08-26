Man charged with fatally shooting state trooper

The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office has charged a suspect with fatally shooting Illinois State Police trooper Nicholas Hopkins.

Christopher R. Grant, 45, was charged Saturday with one count of first-degree murder, a Class M felony punishable by life imprisonment or a prison term of up to 100 years. The case has pending grand jury action, according to the St. Clair County circuit clerk’s website.

Hopkins and other state troopers were executing a search warrant Friday morning at a residence in the 1400 block of North 42nd Street in East St. Louis. There was an exchange of gunfire at the residence, and Hopkins was struck. He was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries and died later that evening.

Grant also has faced charges of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and manufacture, delivery and possession of narcotics near a school.

Bond was set by the court at $5,000,000. Grant remains in custody of the St. Clair County Jail pending further proceedings of the court.

The Illinois State Police Divisions of Internal Investigations and Criminal Investigations investigated the case.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to the family of Trooper Nicholas Hopkins and the Illinois State Police for their loss,” a press release from St. Clair County State’s Attorney James A. Gomric states.

“Members of the public are reminded that the criminal charges against Chris R. Grant are only an allegation and not evidence of guilt. The defendant is presumed innocent and is entitled to a fair trial at which the prosecution has burden of proving the defendant’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Related story

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter