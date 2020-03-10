Man damages squad car, injures officers in escape attempt, police say

Tate

A man who damaged a squad car during an escape attempt is facing felony charges, Bethalto police said.

Brandon S. Tate, 35, was charged Monday in Madison County Circuit Court with felony charges of unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, possession of a firearm with defaced serial number, two counts of resisting a peace officer resulting in injury, criminal damage to government-supported property, escape, and misdemeanor criminal damage to property:

Members of the Bethalto Police Department’s Patrol Division contacted Tate in the 200 block of Prairie Street on March 6 in response to a suspicious person report from earlier in the day. During the contact, Tate fled from officers on foot but was quickly taken into custody after he ran through a home’s backyard privacy fence on Prairie Street. Tate, who is on parole and a convicted felon, was found to be armed with a semi-automatic pistol.

Tate was handcuffed and secured in a Bethalto squad car, while officers searched the vehicle he had been driving earlier in the day. As officers were searching the vehicle, Tate damaged the squad car door and was able to escape, fleeing on foot. Police Chief Mike Dixon pursued Tate into the 100 block of Central Street, where he was taken into custody after a short struggle. Two officers received minor injuries during the arrest efforts.

The charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. The defendant is presumed innocent until found guilty.

