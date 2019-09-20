Man deliberately starved his dog, charge alleges

Schrader

State's Attorney Tom Gibbons has filed charges for cruel treatment of an animal against a Granite City man for failing to provide adequate food to his dog, resulting in extreme malnourishment.

Jeremy W. Schrader, 34, has been charged with one count of aggravated cruelty to animals, a Class 4 felony. On Sept. 13, Pound Pets Inc., an animal rescue organization in Granite City, received a call regarding an emaciated dog that had been dumped. Pound Pets recovered the terrier boxer mix and was able to determine her name is Bella. Bella was in extremely poor condition, emaciated from starvation, and covered in fleas.

Thanks to the quick action of Pound Pets, Bella was able to receive lifesaving medical care. According to information gathered in the investigation, at the time she was found, Bella weighed 39 pounds – approximately half her recommended healthy weight.

The Granite City Police Department was notified on Sept. 17 and began investigating the matter. Investigators were able to determine that Bella belonged to Schrader and that he had withheld food from her for a lengthy period of time, resulting in extreme malnourishment which caused her to become emaciated and unable to walk.

“Our pets are family members who provide unconditional love and support," Gibbons said. "They deserve every measure of protection under the law, and that is what we intend to seek for Bella. As owners, we have a legal and moral responsibility to care for and protect our pets. The allegations in this case fly in the face of those responsibilities and show the need for tough penalties for those who would harm or endanger any companion animal.”

Schrader’s bail has been set at $25,000 by Associate Judge Neil Schroeder. If convicted, the maximum penalty for a Class 4 felony is 3 years in the Department of Corrections as well as fines and court assessments. Illinois law also permits the court to require a defendant to undergo a psychological evaluation and treatment, upon conviction for this offense.

This charge, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

