Man gets maximum sentence in Granite City stabbing

A 55-year-old man was sentenced to the maximum of 10 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the stabbing of a Granite City man last September.

Hubert D. Hill was found guilty of aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony, by a Madison County jury on Aug. 21 after just 45 minutes of deliberation.

The victim was 47-year-old Bryan B. Garrison of Granite City. Hill stabbed Garrison in the abdomen before fleeing from the scene in the 2200 block of Grand Avenue in Granite City. Garrison was transferred to Saint Louis University Hospital for medical treatment.

A witness at the scene recorded a cellphone video of the incident that was used as evidence in trial. Additional evidence included the defendant’s backpack and the knife used to stab Garrison, which Hill dropped in a nearby alley. When arrested by officers of the Granite City Police Department, the defendant’s clothing showed traces of blood stains.

State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons offered praise for Assistant State’s Attorney’s Kerri Davis and Tara Steele, who prosecuted the case. Additionally, he thanked the Granite City Police Department, Saint Louis University Hospital, and bystanders who witnessed the attack for their contributions that allowed the jury to convict Hill beyond a reasonable doubt for the brutal attack.

“In our fight against violent crime, we hold criminals accountable and never waver in our commitment to securing justice for victims and for our community,” Gibbons said. “It takes strong partnerships, unwavering commitment and constant vigilance by citizens, local law enforcement and the prosecutors of our Violent Crimes Unit to keep our communities safe and to keep violent offenders off the streets. To uphold our part of that cooperative commitment to justice, we took this defendant to trial and secured the maximum sentence allowed under the law. I want to thank the Honorable Circuit Judge Kyle Napp for recognizing the need for the harshest penalty when handing down the sentence.”