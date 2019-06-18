Man gouges South Roxana squad car, police say

Mager

A man who told police he was frustrated by personal issues is now facing a felony charge for allegedly taking out those frustrations on a police vehicle.

In a release, South Roxana Police Chief Bob Coles said on June 13, the South Roxana Police Department noticed what appeared to be a gouge in a marked squad car parked outside of the police department. The gouge wrapped around the entire length of the car and caused more than $3,500 in damage.

The police department used surveillance cameras to place Kent Mager, 63, of South Roxana, at the scene. Further investigation led to the recovery of evidence along with a confession from Mager. Mager was lodged at the Granite City Police Department on unrelated charges.

A warrant was obtained for Mager’s arrest for criminal damage to government-supported property with a bond set at $30,000. Mager claimed he was frustrated with personal issues in his life and decided to damage the police vehicle. Mager is not in custody at this time.

Murphy

In an unrelated case, at around 12:11 p.m. June 9, the South Roxana Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Bradley Murphy. Murphy, a 36-year-old Pontoon Beach resident, had a revoked driver’s license from a previous DUI and was operating a car without a breath alcohol ignition interlock requirement.

Bradley was taken into custody and later released pending review by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office for a felony driving offense.

A warrant was obtained Tuesday for driving while license suspended or revoked with a bond set at $15,000. Murphy is not in custody at this time.

