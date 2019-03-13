Man intended to kidnap apartment complex resident, police say

Fox

The South Roxana Police Department responded to a call for service at around 11:58 a.m. Sunday for a man who kicked in a door to a residence at the Central Park Place Apartments.

In a press release, Police Chief Bob Coles said the man fled the residence before police arrived. A canvass was done of the surrounding area and the police department was unable to locate or identify the suspect.

The investigation led the department back to the apartment complex, where on Monday, the South Roxana Police Department took Scott Fox, 36, of South Roxana, into custody for burglary and criminal damage to property over $500.

Fox allegedly kicked in a door of a neighbor’s residence with the intention of kidnapping the resident.

Fox was transported and lodged at the Madison County Jail pending the application for formal charges through the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office.

A warrant was issued for Fox for burglary and criminal damage to property with a bond set at $125,000. Fox is still in custody at the Madison County Jail.

