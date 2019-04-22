Man robbed after accepting ride

× Expand police

The Bethalto Police Department is asking the public for assistance in an armed robbery and unlawful restraint investigation.

In a Facebook post, police said a Bethalto man in his mid-20s was walking along Rue Des Chateau on Saturday en route to Dollar Tree retail store, 131 East Bethalto Drive (Illinois 140). The victim told police at about 1 p.m., a white female with shoulder-length blonde hair, driving a green minivan with tan interior, stopped and offered him a ride in the area of Rue Des Chateau and Beau Chateau. The man accepted the ride. Once inside the vehicle, he found there was a white man hidden in the rear of the van. The victim said the male suspect threatened him with a dark colored semi-automatic handgun, ordered the victim to not look at him, and demanded the victim’s wallet and cellphone. The victim said he complied with the demands. He stated that during this event, he was driven from the area and released near Illinois 143 and South Moreland Road.

“The Bethalto Police Department has collected witness statements and is reviewing video footage from the area,” the post states. “We are asking for anyone to come forward that may have additional information. We are also looking for any additional video footage that residents may have captured on their own networks that match the above description. For his protection, we are withholding the identity of the victim.”

The vehicle is described as an early-2000s model minivan, green with tan interior; registration does not match but may be similar to 0453NW.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter