Man sentenced to 10 years for Casino Queen theft

Coleman

Illinois State Police officials announce the sentencing of Christopher Coleman to 10 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Illinois State Police and Illinois Gaming Board agents on Aug. 31 investigated a theft of $10,000 at the Casino Queen in East St. Louis. An unknown man, later identified by ISP agents as Coleman, 45, stole a $10,000 stack of wrapped $100 bills from one of the cashier windows inside the casino. The investigation revealed Coleman walked up to one of the cashier windows seeking a cash advance. Prior to his approach, the cashier inside the window placed the stack of $100 bills on the counter, inside the protected cashier window, to refill her cash drawer after counting verification. During the transaction, the cashier momentarily left the stack unattended. Coleman reached into the cage, picked up the stack and placed it in his pants pocket. When the cashier returned, Coleman immediately canceled his cash advance request and quickly exited the casino. ISP agents obtained a St. Clair County arrest warrant for Coleman for theft (Class 4 felony).

While a fugitive, Coleman committed an aggravated robbery at a bank in Madison County. He was later apprehended in North St. Louis by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police and was extradited to Illinois. Coleman arrived at the Madison County jail on Oct. 24, 2018. He was charged with aggravated robbery for the Madison County bank robbery and theft over $10,000 for the Casino Queen theft.

Coleman pleaded guilty April 24 to both charges and was sentenced to 10 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections and full monetary restitution of Casino Queen’s $10,000.

“The IGB takes any and all criminal activity at Illinois casinos very seriously and works diligently with the Illinois State Police to bring those offenders to justice,” Illinois Gaming Board Chairman Don Tracy said. “The IGB supports its close partnership with the Illinois State Police.”