Man who allegedly stole laptop is St. Louis County fugitive, police say

Moore

At approximately 2:16 p.m. Thursday, the Alton Police Department was notified that a man had just stolen a laptop computer from a business, later determined to be the Post Commons, 300 Alby St.

A witness told the Alton Police Department the man was last observed walking near East Fifth and Alby streets.

Several Alton officers were nearby and located the man walking near East Seventh Street at Langdon Street. The man was positively identified as the suspect and he was found to be in possession of the stolen laptop. The laptop was returned to the victim.

The man, formally identified as Donnell L. Moore, 48, whose address was listed as homeless, was also determined to have an extraditable felony warrant for burglary from St. Louis County.

The details of this investigation were presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office on Friday and Moore was charged with theft under $500 (second subsequent offense) and fugitive from justice, related to the extraditable felony warrant from the state of Missouri.

Associate Judge Janet Heflin set bail for the theft under $500 (second subsequent offense) charge at $15,000. Regarding the fugitive from justice charge, Heflin set bail at no bond. Moore is in custody at the Alton Police Department.

These charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. All defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

