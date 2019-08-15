Man who threatened Alton woman with gun sentenced to 42 months

× Expand Gavel

An illegal alien who pulled a gun on his girlfriend during an argument has been sentenced to 42 months in federal prison.

Jose Alberto Ixtepan-Chagala, 26, of Veracruz, Mexico, pleaded guilty earlier this year to a one-count indictment charging him with being an unlawful alien in possession of a firearm.

Evidence at the plea and sentencing hearings established that on the night of Feb. 11, officers responded to reports of shots fired at the home of the defendant’s girlfriend in Alton. Ixtepan-Chagala reportedly woke his girlfriend by holding a 9mm handgun to her head. According to reports, he took her outside at gunpoint and fired the gun into the ground several times. Young children were inside the home during the altercation. Responding officers recovered the gun in a nearby yard and arrested Ixtepan-Chagala, who was later found to be in the United States unlawfully.

In lieu of supervised release, Ixtepan-Chagala will be subject to removal proceedings at the completion of his prison term.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

The investigation was conducted by agents from the Department of Homeland Security and the Alton Police Department.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter