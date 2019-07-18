Maryville man accused of distributing child porn on social media

Fortner

A Maryville man was charged with six felonies in a Madison County Sheriff’s Office child pornography investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office received information about child pornography being distributed to an online social media website. An investigation began by the Digital Forensic Unit of the Sheriff’s Office in an effort to isolate the origin of the distribution. Enough information was developed to secure a search warrant for a residence in the 3300 block of Mary Drive in Maryville, and the warrant was executed April 9. Subsequently, a forensic examination of evidence seized from the residence was conducted and the investigation continued.

After the evidence was examined and enough information developed, the facts of the case were presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office, which authorized charges against Jeffrey Scott Fortner, 54. He was charged with three counts of child pornography (Class X felony) and three counts of child pornography (Class 2 felony). The class X felonies arose from allegedly distributing files and the class 2 felonies are for possessing the files. An arrest warrant was obtained by Associate Judge Janet Heflin. Fortner is in custody at the Madison County jail, where he awaits in lieu of bond. His bond was set at $100,000 (10 percent to apply).

Police say the case remains as an active investigation and no details concerning evidence, motive, or statements obtained can be provided.

