Missouri woman convicted of murder, robbery in senior citizen’s death

Heisch

Madison County State's Attorney Tom Gibbons announced the conviction of a 48-year-old Farmington, Mo., woman Monday afternoon for the murder of a 68-year-old man in 2015.

Opening statements began Aug. 20 in the case against Eva D. Heisch. She was originally charged on June 27, 2016, with first-degree murder and armed robbery following the death of Daniel A. Taylor of Collinsville.

Collinsville police were dispatched Dec. 8, 2015, to Taylor’s home in the 600 block of Ostle Drive after receiving a request for a welfare check. Taylor was discovered in his home with an apparent neck laceration and multiple stab wounds; the preliminary investigation suggested that he had been deceased for nearly 48 hours. The Major Case Squad was activated shortly thereafter to assist with the investigation into Taylor’s murder.

A weeklong investigation led by members of the Major Case Squad determined the fatal injury resulted from a robbery in the victim’s home. Evidence shows Heisch was previously acquainted with the victim.

First Assistant State’s Attorney Crystal Uhe, chief of the Violent Crimes Unit, and Assistant State’s Attorney Lauren Heischmidt presented evidence, including witness testimony, during the trial to support the state’s charges against Heisch. Following a five-day trial, the jury deliberated approximately 2 hours before returning a guilty verdict of first-degree murder and armed robbery against Heisch.

“Once again, the Major Case Squad has shown their tenacity and expertise can solve the most difficult crimes and restore the balance of justice for the citizens of Madison County and our entire region,” Gibbons said. “Members of our Violent Crimes Unit, including First Assistant State’s Attorney Crystal Uhe and Assistant State’s Attorney Lauren Heischmidt, worked from the very beginning of the investigation with detectives from the Major Case Squad, Collinsville Police Department and the Edwardsville Police Department, as well as Madison County Coroner Steve Nonn’s Office, the Illinois State Police, Park Hills and Farmington, Missouri, Police Departments. This cooperation across the region shows why our local, state and regional law enforcement are to be commended for working together to secure justice through the protection and service they provide every day.

“I am grateful for the service and dedication of the jurors in this case. With their verdict, they have given our community peace and protection from this extremely dangerous individual. Together with her boyfriend, she took the life of an innocent man who was loved dearly and relied upon by his family. This cowardly act of senseless violence caused pain and suffering that will never fully heal, so it will be fitting for the defendant to spend the rest of her life behind bars – which is what we will be seeking at sentencing.

Gibbons offered his condolences to the victim’s family.

“I am hopeful that this conviction provides the family with some comfort and closure during this tragic chapter in their lives,” he said. “They remain in our thoughts and prayers.”

Heisch will remain in custody at the Madison County Jail in Edwardsville pending sentencing by Circuit Judge Richard Tognarelli. Sentencing will occur following the completion of a pre-sentencing investigation, which typically takes 6-8 weeks. Maximum penalty for a murder conviction is 20-60 years in prison, in which the defendants are required to serve 100 percent of the sentence. Maximum penalty for armed robbery is 6-30 years with a requirement to serve at least 85 percent of the sentence. Heisch’s co-defendant Jessie James Werley, 37, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in December 2017. He is serving a 40-year prison sentence.

