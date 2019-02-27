Mom and son charged in Wood River drug raid

Kenneth and Tammy Smith

As a result of a search warrant executed by the Wood River Police Department on Feb. 22 at 34 Red Fir, additional drug charges have been issued against two residents of the address.

Kenneth O. Smith, 28, was taken into custody on a warrant for unlawful delivery of methamphetamine during the search warrant. He was charged with an additional count of unlawful possession of methamphetamine because narcotics were found during the search.

Tammy R. Smith, 53, was charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine because of narcotics found during the search warrant. Tammy Smith is Kenneth Smith’s mother.

Both are in custody and have been transferred to the Madison County Jail on the criminal charges.

