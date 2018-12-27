Mom charged in death of diabetic teen

State's Attorney

Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons has filed charges against the mother of a 14-year-old girl who died Nov. 3 from diabetic ketoacidosis.

Paramedics were dispatched Nov. 1 to a home in the 300 block of Brentwood Boulevard in Alton, with a 14-year-old girl unresponsive and not breathing. Upon arrival, EMTs with the Alton Fire Department determined Emily Hampshire was in cardiac arrest. She was taken to a local hospital and airlifted to Cardinal Glennon Hospital in St. Louis, where she was later pronounced dead. The cause of death was determined to be diabetic ketoacidosis.

Upon further investigation, it was determined Emily had been first diagnosed with diabetes in 2013 and had suffered prior serious medical complications as a result of diabetic ketoacidosis, including as recently as February 2018. Further investigation indicates that her mother, Amber Hampshire, 39, was fully aware of Emily’s diabetic condition but took measures to conceal Emily’s diabetes and failed to provide Emily with appropriate medical treatment and medication, which led to her daughter’s death from diabetic ketoacidosis.

Amber Hampshire has been charged with one count involuntary manslaughter, a Class 2 felony; and one count endangering the life or health of a child, a Class 3 felony. Hampshire’s bond was set at $100,000 by Associate Judge Neil Schroeder. If convicted, the maximum penalty for a Class 2 felony involuntary manslaughter is 3-14 years in prison; maximum penalty for a Class 3 felony endangering the life/health of a minor is 2-10 years in prison.

These charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

