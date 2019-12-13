Person of interest in homicide investigation is in police custody

Brown

An individual police describe as a “person of interest” in a homicide investigation is in custody after a high-speed chase.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is continuing to investigate the death of Scott David Brown, 43, of St. Louis. Police found his body Tuesday morning near the intersection of Poag Road and Illinois 111.

Major case squad members were attempting to make contact with a person of interest in the investigation at about 9 a.m. Friday. The subject fled in a vehicle from a Belleville residence. Police continued to follow the vehicle as it fled at high rates of speed. The incident ended in 1800 block of Cole Street in St. Louis. The offender was taken into custody but has not been charged in connection with the homicide.

The investigation into the homicide is ongoing. The public is encouraged to contact the Major Case Squad with any additional information at (618) 307-1611.

Brown was known to frequent the Collinsville, Edwardsville, and Caseyville area. Brown was also known to use the local bus lines for transportation.

The Edwardsville Police Department made the decision to activate the major case squad. More than 27 investigators from different agencies are investigating numerous leads.

