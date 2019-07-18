Police: Alton man stabbed his brother

McMoore

An Alton man has been charged with stabbing his brother in Godfrey.

At about 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, the Madison County Illinois Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of disturbance in the 4400 block of Thatcher Road. Deputies quickly responded and discovered adult subjects at the residence. One of the subjects appeared to have been stabbed as a result of a physical altercation. Rescue and ambulance personnel were at the scene and the victim was taken to a St. Louis area hospital. His condition was listed as serious but stable. Enough evidence and information from the scene was gleaned to take a person of interest into custody as being responsible for the stabbing. The incident was determined to be domestic-related between two siblings.

The person of interest was placed on a hold pending the presentation of the case to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office.

On Thursday, the facts of the case were presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office, which authorized charges against Anthony Michael McMoore, 29. He was charged with one count of aggravated battery. An arrest warrant was obtained by Associate Judge Janet Heflin. McMoore is in custody at the Madison County jail. His bond was set at $25,000.

Police say the case remains as an active investigation and no details concerning evidence, motive, or statements obtained can be provided.

