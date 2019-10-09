Police apprehend Alton fugitive Cody Eberlin

Eberlin

In the evening hours of Tuesday, a man who had eluded law enforcement since Sept. 29, following a domestic-related kidnapping incident, was taken into custody by the Jersey County Sheriff’s Department and the Jerseyville Police Department.

Cody J. Eberlin, of the 1400 block of Second Street in Cottage Hills, was taken into custody by the Jersey County Sheriff’s Department and the Jerseyville Police Department in a rural wooded area, along a set of railroad tracks, near the Jersey County and Greene County line.

The Alton Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service had been receiving leads on Eberlin’s whereabouts for the last several days. Tuesday evening, the Jersey County Sheriff’s Department and the Jerseyville Police Department assisted with following up on some of those leads, which led to Eberlin being taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit.

“The Alton Police Department would like to extend our appreciation to all of the law enforcement agencies and the community who have assisted us from the onset of this investigation,” an Alton Police Department press release states. “This has been a true collaborative effort between law enforcement and the community and again, we are extremely thankful."

Eberlin is custody at the Alton Police Department for charges stemming during the domestic related kidnapping incident. He is charged with one count of kidnapping, one count of aggravated domestic battery, and one count of domestic battery.

