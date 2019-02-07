Police: Armed suspects break into home, try to steal man’s vehicle

Gleason, Panzier, Parker

Three suspects are facing felony charges after the South Roxana Police Department responded to a disturbance call at around 8:17 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Poag Avenue.

According to a press release from Police Chief Bob Coles, three suspects unlawfully entered a residence while one of them was armed with a loaded handgun. The subjects robbed the homeowner and attempted to steal his vehicle.

As the victim ran outside screaming for help, a neighbor pulled a vehicle in front of the victim’s driveway, blocking David (aka Jordan) Panzier and Traci Gleason’s initial escape.

The South Roxana Police Department was able to take Gleason into custody at the scene, Panzier was arrested after a short foot pursuit, and Christian Parker was taken into custody within a block of the incident. All three suspects were apprehended within a half hour of receiving the call.

The victim was treated at a local hospital and later released.

Panzier, 20, a convicted felon from Bethalto, while on parole was charged Thursday with two counts home invasion, one count armed robbery, one count residential burglary, one count of offenses related to a motor vehicle, one count of unlawful possession of a weapons by a felon, one count unlawful possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, and one count of burglary. In total, he was charged with three Class X felonies, one Class 1 felony, two Class 2 felonies, and two Class 3 felonies. Panzier’s bond was set at $500,000 and he is being lodged in the Madison County Jail.

Traci Gleason, 18, of Wood River, was charged with one count of residential burglary, one count of robbery, and one count of offenses relating to motor vehicles, for her role in the incident. Her bond was set at $100,000 while being lodged at the Madison County Jail.

Parker, 18, of East Alton, was charged with one count residential burglary and one count of burglary for his involvement. His bond was also set at $100,000. Parker was not in custody Thursday afternoon.

“The police department appreciates the neighbors helping each other out, but we would rather people to be a good witnesses without putting themselves in danger and interjecting themselves into an armed situation,” Coles said. “I am thankful to our citizens, Roxana, Hartford, Wood River police departments, and the South Roxana Fire Chief, Todd Werner, for their role in bringing this case to a quick resolution and getting these violent offenders off of our streets.”

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter