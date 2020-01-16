Police arrest Arkansas man after he allegedly crashes into two vehicles

Hamby

An Arkansas man was charged Thursday in Madison County Circuit Court with five felony counts in reference to an incident at approximately 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The Wood River Police Department identified the suspect as Christopher W. Hamby, 30, of Jessieville, Ark.

Police said Hamby was driving recklessly in Bethalto and Alton. He eventually drove the vehicle into Wood River. A Wood River officer spotted Hamby driving recklessly and tried to stop him. Hamby disregarded any attempts to stop the vehicle. He drove his vehicle into a school zone in a reckless manner and was throwing items from the vehicle. Hamby continued and crashed into a vehicle on Illinois 111 at Acton Avenue. Hamby continued his reckless driving south on Illinois 111 into South Roxana. He crashed into another vehicle on Illinois 111 at Broadway. Hamby was taken into custody by officers from the South Roxana, Roxana, and Wood River police departments.

Police searched Hamby, who is a convicted felon, and the vehicle he was driving. Methamphetamine and ammunition were recovered from Hamby and the vehicle. After the pursuit, a .40-caliber firearm was recovered on a street where Hamby threw items from the vehicle. The firearm matched the ammunition Hamby possessed.

The information was presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. Hamby was charged with armed violence, unlawful possession with the intent to deliver methamphetamine, unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, criminal damage to property over $500, and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer. The warrant and criminal information were signed by Associate Judge Neil Schroeder. Bond was set at $150,000.

