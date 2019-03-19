Police investigating double homicide

× Expand police

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated to the Edwardsville Police Department in reference to a double homicide investigation.

The location is in the 800 block of North Kansas Street in Edwardsville. The victims are the residents and were discovered at 10:33 a.m. Monday and have been identified as husband and wife Michael L. Ladd, 79, and Lois B. Ladd, 68.

Police continue to investigate the deaths and ask for anyone with information to call the Edwardsville Police Department at (618) 307-1611

In an email Monday night, Maj. Jeff Connor, the squad’s chief deputy commander, said police continue to investigate leads but had no arrests to report.

According to media reports, Michael Ladd was a contractor and Lois Ladd was a chiropractor.

