Police look for domestic violence suspect

Police departments are looking for a suspect in an Alton domestic battery case.

According to the Alton Police Department, Cody Eberlin is wanted by the Alton Police Department for domestic battery and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office for resisting a peace officer. He and a woman were involved in a domestic incident Sunday and entered a wooded area. Multiple police agencies looked for them before Alton police reported Monday that the woman was safe.

Police ask anyone who sees Eberlin to call 911.

