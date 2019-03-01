Two charged with child endangerment

Russell and Stephens

Two women were charged Friday with misdemeanor child endangerment after a search for a missing child on Thursday.

Nikki S. Stephens, 46, of the 1500 block of Ladd Avenue in Wood River, and Ashleigh R. Russell, 26, who is homeless, each were charged with one count of child endangerment, according to a press release from Police Chief Brad Wells.

Stephens was the caretaker of a 19-month-old child who was taken from the residence on Ladd Avenue. Because of the investigation and circumstance surrounding the child being taken from the home, Stephens was taken into custody and issued the criminal charge.

Russell was the person who took the child from the home without permission. Because of the investigation and circumstance surrounding the child being taken from the home, Russell was taken into custody and issued the criminal charge.

