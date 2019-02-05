Police look for Wood River vehicle theft suspect

Quigley

The South Roxana Police Department on Tuesday obtained a felony warrant on Tyler Quigley for offense relating to motor vehicles.

The warrant was obtained from a Jan. 3 incident in the 200 block of Smith Avenue in South Roxana, when a patrol officer noticed Quigley standing near a vehicle reported as being stolen out of Alton. A court record describes the vehicle as a Chevy Equinox.

Quigley, 30, of the 500 block of McHugh Street in Wood River, was not in jail Tuesday afternoon and has an active warrant for his arrest, according to a press release from South Roxana Police Chief Bob Coles.

Associate Judge Janet Heflin set bail at $60,000 for Quigley.