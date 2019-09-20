South Roxana police looking for two felony suspects

Hutchinson and Carrington

A 39-year-old St. Louis man led the South Roxana Police Department on a pursuit on Interstate 255, according to a release from Police Chief Bob Coles.

At about 1 a.m. Saturday, the South Roxana Police Department responded to an Illinois State Police Emergency Radio Network broadcast of a wrong-way driver traveling north in the southbound lanes at I-255 and New Poag Road.

The reported vehicle almost caused several head-on crashes from driving in the wrong lane. The driver, Andrew Carrington, refused to stop when police tried to pull him over.

Carrington continued to flee until a set of spike strips were deployed and his tires were flattened. He pulled over on I-255 near Fosterburg Road.

Carrington was taken into custody for fleeing and eluding and driving under the influence.

The case was presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney's Office, and a warrant was issued for Carrington’s arrest for two felony charges: one for aggravated driving under the influence and driving while license suspended and revoked, with a bond set at $15,000.

A second case was presented to the state’s attorney’s office from a traffic stop on May 12, in which William Hutchinson, 49, of Roxana, was stopped for running a traffic light.

Hutchinson was taken into custody for driving on a suspended license and a search of his vehicle revealed suspected methamphetamine.

Hutchinson was released pending lab results. Hutchinson was charged with one felony count of unlawful possession of methamphetamine with a bond set at $15,000.

The two men were not in custody Thursday night and have active warrants for their arrest.

