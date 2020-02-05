Police make arrest sweep in Alton

× Expand police

The Alton Police Department, working in concert with the U.S. Marshals Service and other federal entities, sought out and arrested individuals wanted on felony warrants from Illinois and the St. Louis metropolitan area early Wednesday, according to a release from Alton Police Chief Jason “Jake” Simmons.

This arrest detail was prepared and designed to locate and take into custody many violent and illegal drug offenders who have active arrest warrants in Alton and surrounding area communities.

"The offenders targeted are wanted for offenses that affect the quality of life in the city of Alton,” Simmons said.

Alton police received many tips from citizens in the community, reporting criminal or suspicious activity in their neighborhoods. This important information helped with cases and led to the issuance of several of the warrants, Simmons said.

“I applaud and I am very proud of the many citizens and business owners in our community and partnering agencies who consistently come together to work toward and make our communities safer,” Simmons said.

Those arrested will not be identified until formally charged.

