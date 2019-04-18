Police make multiple arrests in Wood River drug raid

Knight

Police arrested multiple people in a drug raid early Thursday in Wood River.

According to a Wood River Police Department Facebook post, at about 5 a.m. members of the Wood River Police Department, ILEAS (Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System), and ATF (the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives) executed a search warrant in the 700 block of Rice Street.

​The warrant was executed after a drug investigation conducted by the Wood River Police Department Drug Unit and an ongoing investigation conducted by the ATF and the Wood River Police Department Detective Division.

​The tenant of the home is identified as Deborah J. Knight, 53. She was the target of a drug investigation and was formally charged with unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.

​The warrant and criminal information was signed by Associate Judge Janet Heflin. Bond was set at $50,000.

​Six other people were taken into custody who do not live in the home. The police department has received numerous complaints about this home and activities occurring in and around it.

​One person taken into custody is being held for possession of illegal narcotics. This person will be held until the information can be formally presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Heather D. Ontis, 43, of the 1300 block of Fieldon Hollow Road in Fieldon, was taken into custody because of an outstanding warrant from the Jersey County Sheriff’s Office for failing to appear in court on possession of stolen property.

One additional person was taken into custody away from the residence in reference to the ongoing federal investigation.

​“The execution of the search warrant is a result of cooperation between ATF and the Wood River Police Department,” the Facebook post states. “It is also a result of cooperation of the law-abiding citizens of the city of Wood River who will not tolerate nuisance properties and illegal activity. ​The Wood River Police Department will continue being proactive in the enforcement of illegal drug activity and nuisance properties.”

​The case remains under investigation. Knight is being held in the Wood River City Jail. Ontis will be transferred to the Jersey County Sheriff’s Office. Any further identification of those charged will be released as the investigation progresses.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter