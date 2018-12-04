Police search for shooting suspect

Perkins

The Alton Police Department is asking residents for assistance in apprehending a shooting suspect.

The suspect is Antonio R. Perkins, 40, of Alton, who was charged Tuesday with one count of aggravated battery with a firearm, one count of unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, and one count of armed habitual criminal. Bond for the aforementioned charges was set at $250,000 by Associate Judge Neil Schroeder.

At approximately 9:50 p.m. Nov. 29, officers responded to the 800 block of Ridge Street to investigate a report of shots fired. That investigation has revealed one person was shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the course of an argument inside a home.

Perkins is actively wanted by the Alton Police and should be considered armed and dangerous. Individuals should not attempt to contact him directly. If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Perkins, they should contact the Alton Police Department at (618) 463-3505, or by dialing 9-1-1, as soon as possible. Tips can also be provided via social media on the Alton Police Department’s Facebook or Twitter accounts.

These charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. All defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.