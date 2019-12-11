Police search suspected drug house in Wood River

At approximately 9 a.m. Wednesday, the Wood River Police Department and the ILEAS (Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System) Tactical Response Team executed a search warrant at 107 E. Acton Ave.

The search warrant was executed as a result of an investigation by the Wood River Police Department Drug Unit. The home was targeted after information was received of a man living in the home and dealing drugs. The investigation revealed the man was not on the occupancy permit.

An undercover investigation was conducted, which allowed the drug unit to obtain the search warrant for the home. Surveillance was conducted on the home prior to the search warrant being executed. The suspect was taken into custody on a traffic stop prior to the search warrant being executed. The suspect is in custody at the Wood River City Jail pending charges related to unlawful possession of controlled substance.

One other person was found in the home during the search warrant. The landlord was contacted to respond to the home.

The drug investigation is still active. Investigators will also pursue the occupancy permit violations because of people living in the home who are not on the occupancy permit.

“Every person living in the city of Wood River deserves to live their lives peacefully without drug dealing,” Police Chief Brad Wells said. “The police department will continue to investigate the complaints of illegal activity aggressively.”

More information will be released after the investigation is completed and information is presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter