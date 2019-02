The Edwardsville Police Department on Friday released a photo of a potential burglary witness.

Elliott Fine Jewelers, 1405 Troy Road, was burglarized at approximately 2:12 a.m. Jan. 21.

Anyone able to identify the man in this photo or who has information regarding the burglary is asked to contact Detective Matt Evers of the Edwardsville Police Department at (618) 656-2131.

