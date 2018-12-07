Rewards offered for two accused of violent crimes

Edelen and Perkins

As the week nears its end, the Alton Police Department says it hopes a monetary incentive will help locate two individuals, both wanted for violent crimes.

The department is sponsoring a reward of $500 for information leading to the arrest of Antonio R. Perkins. Perkins is actively wanted for one count of aggravated battery with a firearm, one count of unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, and one count of armed habitual criminal. Bond for Perkins was set at $250,000 by the Associate Judge Neil Schroeder.

Perkins is described as a 40-year-old black man, approximately 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing approximately 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

St. Louis Regional Crime Stoppers is sponsoring a reward of $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of Brian L. Edelen. Edelen is wanted for two counts of first-degree murder. Edelen’s bond was set at $10 million by Associate Judge Janet Heflin.

Edelen is described as a 30-year-old white man, approximately 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing approximately 200 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Both Perkins and Edelen should be considered armed and dangerous, and individuals should not attempt to contact, or apprehend, either directly. If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Perkins or Edelen, they should contact the Alton Police Department at (618) 463-3505 or dial 9-1-1 as soon as possible. Tips may also be submitted via social media on the Alton Police Department’s Facebook or Twitter pages.

To be eligible for the Crime Stoppers reward, individuals with information regarding Edelen’s whereabouts must notify Crime Stoppers directly, via telephone at (866) 371-8477, or by texting “STL” and your tip to C-R-I-M-E-S (274637).

These charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. All defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.