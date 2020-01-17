Robber fires gun in Godfrey Subway

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery at the Godfrey Subway, 5755 Godfrey Road.

According to a press release, at approximately 8:40 p.m. Thursday, deputies responded to a reported armed robbery at the fast food restaurant. Deputies discovered the suspect had fled the area on foot. A thorough search to locate the suspect was conducted but unsuccessful.

Investigative efforts revealed that a black male armed with a pistol entered the store. His face was partially concealed by a hood and other clothing. He was wearing red pants, a black coat and black shoes.

The clerk immediately fled into the back of the store. While the clerk was attempting to brace the door, the suspect attempted to kick it open but was unsuccessful. The suspect subsequently discharged the firearm and his entry attempts failed. No one was injured during this incident.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect or this incident is encouraged to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Those wishing to remain anonymous may do so by calling the anonymous tip line.

Investigations: (618) 296-4879

Anonymous tip line: (618) 296-3000

