Roxana man facing felony charges in diner crash

The Roxana Police Department on Tuesday announced charges filed against a man who police say crashed a vehicle into a restaurant while fleeing police.

Police identified the suspect as Jordin A. Reynolds of the 200 block of North Maple in Roxana. He is charged with two felony crimes: aggravated fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer and criminal damage to property over $10,000. Reynolds was also charged with misdemeanor driving under the Influence and six additional traffic violations. His bond was set at $30,000.

At approximately 1:30 p.m. Jan. 17, officers from the South Roxana and Roxana police departments responded to the 700 block of Connor Street in South Roxana for a domestic dispute and reckless driver complaint.

When officers arrived, a white Buick Regal was identified as the suspect vehicle and was being driven by Reynolds. A Roxana police officer was asked to stop the vehicle; the officer attempted to stop the Buick Regal in the 700 block of Connor Street. The defendant sped away from the area, disregarding more than two traffic control devices and attempting to elude the police officer.

The defendant fled north on Illinois 111 from Broadway Avenue toward Roxana at speeds in excess of 90 mph.Because of freezing rain, the Roxana officer discontinued his attempt to stop the vehicle. The officer lost sight of the vehicle as it continued north on Illinois 111 at a high rate of speed.

The defendant lost control of the vehicle at Illinois 111 and Old Edwardsville Road, went off the road and crashed through the south wall of the Dee-Lux Diner and into the kitchen and dining area in the 700 block of South Central Avenue, and then the defendant then fled the scene on foot.

Officers from Roxana, Wood River, Hartford, and South Roxana converged on the area and conducted a search. Two Wood River detectives located the defendant in the 100 block of West Second Street and took the defendant into custody.

The Dee-Lux Diner was closed at the time of the crash and no one was inside the diner.

